India and Fiji held talks to strengthen cooperation in areas like affordable housing, urban development, waste management, and coconut development. India's High Commissioner Suneet Mehta met with several Fijian ministers to deepen the partnership.

India and Fiji on Thursday held discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors, including affordable social housing, sustainable urban development, waste management and local governance. The deliberations took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, and Fiji's Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa. "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to meet Fiji's Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hon'ble Maciu Nalumisa. Productive discussions were held focusing on strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development, waste management and local governance, while exploring opportunities to further deepen the India-Fiji development partnership," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X. 🇮🇳🤝🇫🇯 #VeilomaniDosti High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honored to meet Fiji's Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hon'ble Maciu Nalumisa. Productive discussions were held focussing on strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban… pic.twitter.com/dwfeVouqco — India in Fiji (@HCI_Suva) August 6, 2026

Further Bilateral Engagements

In a separate engagement, the High Commissioner met Fiji's Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, to explore ways to expand the bilateral development partnership and enhance collaboration with Fiji Coconut Millers in coconut and coir development. "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to call on Fiji's Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Hon. Charan Jeath Singh. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation with Fiji Coconut Millers in coconut and coir development, while further deepening the India-Fiji development partnership," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X. 🇮🇳🤝🇫🇯 #VeilomaniDosti High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honored to call on Fiji's Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Hon. Charan Jeath Singh. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation with Fiji Coconut Millers in Coconut and Coir development, while further deepening the… pic.twitter.com/bDTeTLKpJ4 — India in Fiji (@HCI_Suva) August 6, 2026

These bilateral exchanges followed earlier discussions on Monday between High Commissioner Mehta and Fiji's Agriculture Minister, Tomasi Tunabuna, which centred on advancing cooperation in the agriculture and agritech sectors. Additionally, as part of educational and cultural outreach, the High Commission of India in Fiji, alongside the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva, distributed books to Pacific Nations School on Tuesday. "Promoting Knowledge, Learning and Cultural Exchange. The High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre distributed books to Pacific Nations School, Suva, fostering a love for reading, lifelong learning and holistic development among students. Together, we continue to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Fiji through education, culture and shared values," the High Commission of India in Fiji posted on X. 📚🇮🇳🤝🇫🇯 Promoting Knowledge, Learning & Cultural Exchange@HCI_Suva and @iccr_suva distributed books to Pacific Nations School , Suva, fostering a love for reading, lifelong learning, and holistic development among students. Together, we continue to strengthen the enduring… pic.twitter.com/gzNE4zNYjl — India in Fiji (@HCI_Suva) August 4, 2026

Historical and Cultural Bonds

Bilateral relations between India and Fiji are grounded in mutual respect, cooperation and robust cultural and people-to-people connections. Historical ties trace back to 1879, when Indian labourers were brought to Fiji under the indenture system by the British to work on sugarcane plantations. Over the decades, India has consistently assisted Fiji in its nation-building initiatives across critical developmental sectors and capacity-building frameworks. (ANI)