An unverified audio attributed to Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, claiming large numbers of suicide attackers, has gone viral and sparked strong online reactions. Indian agencies have not confirmed its authenticity.

A widely circulated audio clip, attributed to Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, has triggered intense debate and concern across social media platforms in India. In the audio, Azhar is heard claiming that a very large number of suicide attackers are ready and urging him to allow them to infiltrate and carry out attacks in the name of shahadat (martyrdom). Indian authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity or timing of the clip.

The timing of the audio message has drawn attention because it comes months after Indian forces carried out major strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad targets inside Pakistan. One of the main targets was the group’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. During these strikes, several members of Masood Azhar's close family were killed, dealing a serious blow to the outfit's leadership circle.

In September last year, Jaish indirectly confirmed these losses for the first time. A senior commander of the group said in a video message that Azhar’s family members had died in India’s strike on Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. Indian strikes flattened several terror facilities, with the Bahawalpur complex, Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, suffering heavy damage.

What the audio clip claims

In the audio, Masood Azhar allegedly says that the number of people willing to carry out suicide attacks is far higher than what is publicly known. He claims they are highly motivated and seeking what he describes as martyrdom.

He says that the gathering (he is addressing) includes people who wake up at 3 am and ask God only for martyrdom. He claims they do not pray for money, relief from debt, marriage, a house, a shop, obedient children, foreign visas, cars, motorcycles or expensive phones. Instead, he says they repeatedly ask God only for death in sacrifice.

He adds that these people write to him, pressure him, and urge him in God’s and the Prophet’s name to send them forward quickly. He claims their desire to 'meet God' is so strong that their numbers are not just one, two, or even a thousand, and says revealing the full count would shock global media.

The statement, if genuine, appears intended to project strength and relevance for JeM, a Pakistan-based extremist group that has faced sustained international pressure, sanctions, and internal disruption over recent years.

Experts say such audio messages are often used as psychological tools to inspire supporters, exaggerate capacity, and provoke fear, especially when terror groups are under stress.

No official confirmation yet

Masood Azhar himself has not appeared in public since 2019. That year, his Bahawalpur hideout was hit by a powerful blast by unknown attackers, which he survived. Since then, he has largely stayed out of sight, leading to speculation about where he is based. Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, is behind major attacks such as the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 44 CRPF personnel. Recent intelligence inputs suggest he may now be operating away from Bahawalpur, possibly in Pakistan-occupied areas.

Indian security agencies have not issued any formal statement confirming whether the audio is recent or authentic. Sources say the clip is being analysed to verify its origin, context, and timing.

Experts point out that similar recordings have surfaced in the past during periods when terror outfits attempted to regain attention after operational setbacks. Until verification is complete, officials caution against drawing conclusions based solely on online circulation.

How people reacted online to the alleged threat

The audio clip led to a flood of reactions on social media, especially on X. Many users mocked the claims, questioning their credibility and accusing Azhar of making exaggerated threats.

Others expressed anger and demanded strong action against terror camps and their backers. Several users called for pre-emptive military responses, while some warned that India must remain vigilant despite the tone of ridicule.

Security analysts note that while much of the online reaction was sarcastic or dismissive, such content can still inflame emotions and spread misinformation if not handled responsibly.

Who is Masood Azhar and Jaish-e-Mohammad

Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based Sunni extremist organisation that mainly targets Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The group was founded in 2000 by Masood Azhar after his release from an Indian prison in exchange for hostages during the 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking.

Azhar formed JeM with support from extremist networks linked to the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda. The organisation operates through a decentralised structure, with regional commanders reporting to the leadership.

Although Azhar remains the group’s official leader, multiple reports since 2019 have suggested that poor health has reduced his active role, with operational control shifting to close associates, including his brother.