Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has demanded that Pakistan hand over terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India without delay.

Rajnath Singh said, “It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands. It should start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Both of them are not only on the list of 'Most Wanted Terrorists' in India but are also on the UN's list of Designated Terrorists...Tahawwur Rana, an accused of Mumbai attacks, was brought to India recently... If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done...”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, May 29, said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will one day willingly reunite with India. Speaking at the Inaugural Plenary of the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Singh declared, “I am India, I have come back,” signalling what he called an inevitable return of PoK.

He said the people living in PoK still share a strong emotional and cultural connection with India. Most, he claimed, still feel Indian at heart, only a few have been misled. Drawing a historical comparison, Singh likened their situation to that of Shakti Singh, the younger brother of Maharana Pratap, suggesting that like him, PoK too would eventually return to its roots.

Singh’s remarks come amid growing political focus on the issue of PoK, with the government repeatedly asserting India's claim over the region.