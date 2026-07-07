A disturbing video from a Halifax Costco shows a man unleashing racial and Islamophobic abuse at a couple. The victims stood silent as the incident was recorded. No charges filed yet.

A video surfaced Monday afternoon showing a man unleashing a stream of racial and Islamophobic abuse against a couple shopping at a Halifax Costco.

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The incident took place at the supermall location. The man repeatedly directed slurs at an Indian Muslim man and his wife, who was wearing a hijab. The couple stood in silence throughout the encounter while recording the abuse on their phone.

Bystanders confirmed the couple remained calm and did not engage with the aggressor. The man continued his tirade uninterrupted, making derogatory remarks about their religion and ethnicity.

Sources have identified both victims as Indian nationals. However, nationalities have not been officially confirmed. Onlookers suggested they were an Indian couple shopping around the store.

Despite the video spreading widely across social media, no legal action has been taken against the perpetrator as of Monday evening. Police have not confirmed whether an official complaint has been filed.

Couple Stood Silent as Abuse Unfolded

The footage has drawn sharp reactions online, with many condemning the incident and questioning why charges have not been filed. Social media users have called for the man to be identified and held accountable.

The couple's decision to record rather than retaliate has been praised by many who viewed the video. Their composure stood in stark contrast to the aggressor's tirade, which continued for several minutes.

Store management has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether security intervened or if the man was asked to leave the premises.

The incident has reignited discussions about rising hate crimes in public spaces across Canada. Advocacy groups have repeatedly called for stronger action against hate-motivated incidents, particularly those targeting Muslim and Indian communities.

No injuries were reported. The couple left the store after the encounter, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Local authorities have not released any details about potential investigations. It is unclear if the victims have come forward to file a police report. The absence of immediate legal action has frustrated community leaders who are demanding accountability.

The video continues to circulate across multiple platforms, drawing thousands of views and comments. Many viewers have expressed outrage that such open hostility can occur in a public space without consequence.

Some have drawn comparisons to previous incidents at Canadian retail locations, pointing to a pattern of unchecked harassment. Others have called for Costco to release CCTV footage and cooperate with any investigation.

No statements have been issued by the couple or their representatives. Their identity remains protected.

As of now, the man's identity remains unknown. Police have not confirmed whether they are actively searching for him.