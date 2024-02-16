Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil: Reports

    Amid the persistent discord between India and Maldives, President Mohammed Muizzu's deliberate 'India Out' campaign marked a significant escalation. The campaign aimed at expelling Indian soldiers from Maldives, with a deadline set for May 10, to be replaced by qualified technical staff from India.

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Maldives finds itself entangled in unforeseen turmoil, a consequence of its recent actions involving strained relations with India. The ongoing dispute, exacerbated by President Mohammed Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign, has taken an unexpected turn, culminating in the Maldives declaring bankruptcy.

    This dire financial situation has prompted the Maldivian government to seek a bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), further exacerbating the economic challenges facing the island nation.

    STF thwarts potential terror attack: Four time bombs seized in Muzaffarnagar, suspect arrested (WATCH)

    Amid the persistent discord between India and Maldives, President Mohammed Muizzu's deliberate 'India Out' campaign marked a significant escalation. The campaign aimed at expelling Indian soldiers from Maldives, with a deadline set for May 10, to be replaced by qualified technical staff from India.

    The fallout intensified as three Maldivian ministers made controversial comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep.

    Despite the subsequent expulsion of the three ministers, Muizzu refrained from disapproving of their remarks, amplifying the strain on India-Maldives relations. The ramifications of this deliberate provocation became evident when reports surfaced indicating that Maldives had declared bankruptcy.

    In a bid to mitigate the economic fallout, Maldives has turned to the IMF, seeking a bailout loan to navigate through its financial crisis.

    Once enjoying positive relations, the dynamics between India and Maldives shifted dramatically under President Muizzu's leadership. His anti-India stance, evident in efforts to remove the Indian army and controversial comments by ministers, strained diplomatic ties.

    RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15; check details

    The aftermath of these actions led to widespread dissent among Indians, with many canceling trips to Maldives, impacting the nation's tourism industry significantly.

    India, formerly a leading source of tourists for Maldives, has witnessed a sharp decline in visitor numbers. From topping the list of travelers to Maldives last year, India has now slipped to fifth place, with the repercussions extending into the tourism sector.

    The financial ramifications, coupled with strained diplomatic ties, underscore the multifaceted challenges now confronting Maldives on both economic and diplomatic fronts.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia avv

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning avv

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning

    BREAKING Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died, says prison service snt

    Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison - Reports

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns avv

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns

    Bizarre UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test snt

    Bizarre! UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test

    Recent Stories

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party RKK

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia avv

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia

    football Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins osf

    Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins

    Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to heart attack RKK

    Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to heart attack

    Siren LEAKED: Jayam Ravi's film Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites RBA

    Siren LEAKED: Jayam Ravi's film Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other site

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon