KIIT suicide: Nepal to make arrangements to send back student's body

Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj president Rekam GC on Tuesday said that the government of Nepal will make arrangements for the sending back the body of the Nepali student, who was found dead in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on February 16.

Speaking to ANI, Rekam GC said, "We want a proper investigation into the case.

We were told that it was a suicide case. The police have made arrests in the case. The body of the girl will be taken to Nepal by flight. The government will make the arrangements. We have already spoken with the family of the deceased."

The third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and demanded justice for her.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

"Investigation of the case is continuing, including the seizure of the documents and electronic gadgets as evidence. Commissionerate Police is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all the students including Nepali students," the release said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among students, who are now demanding justice and transparency from the college administration.

The protesting students are now demanding an independent student body that can protect their rights and interests. They also expressed their apprehensions about the safety of their fellow students.

"We only want a student body that is independent of the college itself and will protect us. Transparency from the faculty should be given on why such incidents are happening. An international student was treated like this, someday, we too can be treated like this," said one of the protesting Nepali students.

Meanwhile, Nepali Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, held a telephonic conversation with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta in light of the incident.

The KIIT Founder briefed the Nepali envoy about the actions taken by KIIT, which included issuing a public apology letter from the Vice Chancellor and the subsequent termination of a few staff members.

Before this, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government has taken cognisance of the death of a student from Nepal at a private college in Bhubaneswar, which sparked protests and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels.

"It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel," Oli said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

KIIT, Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday said that disciplinary action has been initiated against security staff and officials in connection with the death of an engineering student from Nepal on its campus, and also issued an apology for distress caused by remarks made that were made following the incident.

In a notice, the college said that two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of the International Relations Office (IRO) were suspended, pending a thorough enquiry which is taking place.

In a letter of Apology from the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU which was posted on the college's X account read, "KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students.

The college further said that it has urged students to return to campus and has also set up a 24/7 control room for assisting students.

On February 17, the college termed the demise of the third-year engineering student, who was found hanging in the girl's hostel, as "unfortunate" and claimed that the university has taken "all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume the academic activities.

"Further, it said that the police had apprehended the accused and appealed to "Nepali students who have or plan to leave the campus to return and resume the classes."

Initially, KIIT had issued a notice stating that it was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal" and directed them to vacate the university campus.

Late on Sunday evening, the college issued a release announcing that it has agreed to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.

Father of the deceased girl, Sunil Lamsal, told ANI that he believes his daughter was 'harassed and emotionally blackmailed.'

"We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed, due to which she committed suicide," the father said.

