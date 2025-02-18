British couple detained in Iran charged with espionage

Iranian authorities have charged British nationals Craig and Lindsay Foreman with espionage. The couple was detained in Kerman on security-related allegations. Iran’s judiciary confirmed the charges, following reports last week that they were in custody on unspecified security concerns.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

A British couple detained in Iran has been charged with espionage, as confirmed by the Iranian judiciary’s news agency. Identified as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, they were arrested in Kerman on security-related charges, according to Iranian state media reports last week.


Despite warnings from friends, family, and the Foreign Office (FCDO), the couple entered the war-torn country from Armenia on December 30, says a report in Times of India (TOI). Their journey took them through Tabriz, Tehran, and Isfahan, but they failed to reach their next hotel in Kerman, where they were subsequently arrested in January. Iranian state media later reported their detention, sharing a blurred photograph of their meeting with British ambassador Hugo Shorter.

Philosophy and motivation behind their journey

Craig and Lindsay Foreman embarked on their journey with the belief that kindness and humanity exist everywhere. Acknowledging the risks, Dr. Foreman stated before their travels, "Yes, we're aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear." The couple had planned to document the hospitality and beauty of regions often overlooked, including Iran’s deserts and Pakistan’s mountain ranges.

Social media silence and last known activities

The couple had previously appeared on Channel 4’s A New Life in the Sun, showcasing their relocation from Sussex to Spain’s Andalusia region. On January 3, Dr. Foreman shared a photograph with a religious leader, performing a traditional gesture of respect. Their social media activity ceased after January 3, but they continued appearing in their guide’s posts until January 21. Dr. Foreman was reportedly conducting research for an upcoming presentation in Brisbane on human nature and meaningful living.

Family's response and government involvement

The family of Craig and Lindsay Foreman released a statement expressing deep concern and a commitment to securing their release. They confirmed active engagement with the British government and other relevant authorities. The statement read, "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time." The family also requested privacy, while appreciating the support they have received from the public.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) confirmed that they are in contact with Iranian authorities and are providing consular assistance to the detained couple. Meanwhile, Iranian state media has not provided further details on the case.

