Earth's most expensive substance: Why antimatter costs Rs 5,366,910,000,000,000 for just one gram

In a world where even a chocolate bar can feel overpriced, nothing compares to the jaw-dropping cost of antimatter—the most expensive substance on Earth. Valued at a staggering ₹5,366,910,000,000,000 ($62 trillion or 49 trillion pounds) per gram, this elusive substance makes everyday prices seem trivial by comparison.

What makes antimatter so costly?

Antimatter isn't something that can be dug up like precious metals or stones. Instead, it must be meticulously assembled, atom by atom, which makes its production a nearly impossible feat. In fact, it could take billions of years to gather even a tiny fraction of a gram. As depicted in the 2009 film Angels & Demons, antimatter is essentially the 'evil twin' of regular matter, capable of annihilating itself in a burst of massive energy when the two meet. This intense reaction is part of what makes antimatter so difficult and expensive to store and study.

The science and the cost of production

While NASA scientist Harold Gerrish estimated the cost of antimatter to be around $62.5 trillion in 1999 based on the energy required for its creation, particle physicists today believe that price could be even higher. According to Professor Michael Doser of CERN, just one hundredth of a nanogram of antimatter costs as much as a kilogram of gold. Despite the enormous cost and technical challenges, antimatter is believed to hold significant potential for advancements in science and technology, particularly in fields like medicine.

Why is antimatter needed: Potential uses and future hopes

Although antimatter is extremely expensive and difficult to produce, it is seen as holding the key to unlocking numerous mysteries of the universe. Scientists are particularly hopeful that antimatter could provide breakthroughs in medicine and other areas. While its scarcity and the challenges in production remain significant hurdles, continued research may eventually make antimatter more accessible.

