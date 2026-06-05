Brazilian President Lula da Silva condemned new US tariffs as unacceptable and accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of hostility. He criticised the undiplomatic announcement and disputed Washington's trade deficit claims against Brazil.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sharply criticised the latest tariff measures imposed by the United States, calling them unacceptable and accusing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of maintaining a hostile stance toward Latin America. He made the remarks on Wednesday (local time) while addressing the opening of a ministerial meeting, as reported by Brasil 247.

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According to Brasil 247, Lula said Brazil is currently experiencing a phase marked by democratic consolidation, social development and support for multilateral cooperation. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with Washington's recent actions, arguing that Brazil, as a major nation with a long history and global relevance, should not be subjected to such treatment.

'Contradicted Principles of Diplomacy'

Lula reiterated that Brazil has consistently remained open to dialogue with the United States and rejected any suggestion that his government had avoided negotiations. He criticised the manner in which the first tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump was conveyed, stating that he learned about the measure through a social media post rather than through established diplomatic channels.

The Brazilian leader argued that such an approach contradicted the principles of diplomacy, democracy and mutual respect. He maintained that important decisions affecting bilateral relations should be communicated directly between governments or through official correspondence.

Lula Disputes Tariff Rationale

Questioning the rationale behind the tariffs, Lula dismissed Washington's claim that the United States suffers from a trade deficit with Brazil. He asserted that the trade imbalance actually affects Brazil, not the US, in their bilateral commercial relationship.

Lula said his administration had avoided escalating tensions through aggressive rhetoric and instead sought to respond with factual arguments. He pointed to opinion pieces published in prominent American newspapers that, according to him, criticised the logic behind imposing tariffs on Brazil.

'Unsympathetic Toward Latin America'

The president reserved some of his strongest criticism for Rubio, describing him as unsympathetic toward Latin America. Lula said he had previously raised concerns with Trump about Rubio's views on the region and claimed the secretary of state showed particular dislike toward Brazil.

Commitment to Bilateral Partnership

Despite his criticism, Lula stressed that Brazil does not seek confrontation with the United States. He said his government remains committed to strengthening a bilateral partnership spanning more than two centuries, based on dialogue, mutual respect and institutional cooperation. (ANI)