Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York

New York: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team who left for the United States on Thursday (June 8), arrived in New York City. He is accompanied by his wife Kamala Vijayan, Speaker A N Shamsheer, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, MP John Brittas, Chief Secretary V Joy, and NORKA officials.

The team arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport at 3.00 pm (NY Time). They were received by Consul General Randeep Jaiswal, NORKA Director K Anirudhan, organizing committee president K G Manmadhan Nair, and members of the Loka Kerala Sabha. The team then went to the Marriott Marquee Hotel in Times Square.

The US trip has been surrounded by controversies and allegations from the Opposition for money collection to the extravagance during the financial crisis in Kerala.

The third conference of the Lok Kerala Sabha will be held in the United States for three days starting today and ending on June 13. The Lok Kerala Sabha meeting and general meeting at Time Square will be held on June 11.

The Chief Minister will also meet Malayali investors in America, prominent Malayali expatriates, IT experts, students and women entrepreneurs.

He will meet the World Bank’s South Asia Regional Vice President Martin Reiser in Washington DC on June 12.

The state of Kerala hosts the Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) as a way to unite the Malayali diaspora that lives all over the world. The Department of Non-Keralite Residents is in charge of hosting it. It intends to use NRKs' expertise for Kerala state development. The Loka Kerala Sabha would meet once every two years.

On his way back from US and Cuba, the Chief Minister will also visit UAE on June 17. He will inaugurate the Kerala Start-Up Infinity Center in Dubai on June 18. The opening ceremony will be held at the Taj Hotel in Dubai Business Bay at 4:30 pm. The Chief Minister will return to Kerala on June 19. Last month, plans were made to attend the Annual Investment Meet in Abu Dhabi, but the Chief Minister was unable to attend as he did not get permission from the Central Government.

