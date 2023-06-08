Amid Kerala CM's visit to US, New York City engulfed with wildfire smoke from Canada

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A plume of smoke from a Canadian wildfire quickly darkened the sky over New York City and the surrounding Northeast, making the air hazardous to breathe and interfering with daily life there on Wednesday. This comes at a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has embarked on an 8-day trip to the United States and Cuba. The Chief Minister will be inaugurating the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Saturday (June 10)

    On Wednesday, a plume of smoke from a Canadian wildfire quickly darkened the sky over New York City and the surrounding Northeast, making the air hazardous to breathe and interfering with daily life there.

    Earlier in the day, commuters walked the streets wearing masks utilised during the Covid-19 pandemic, kids skipped playtime, some schools were closed and authorities issued advisories against going outside.

    Low visibility remained throughout Wednesday night at La Guardia and Newark Liberty International Airports, causing one- to two-hour flight delays.

    The fight to put out the Canadian wildfires is making progress in the meantime. In 450 little and large areas, the fire is spreading. The most destructive wildfires in Canadian history, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are currently burning across the country. The US has promised Canada everything help it needs to put out the fire. According to Canadian authorities, it will only take two days to put out the fire.

    On Wednesday, the haze was visible on satellite photography covering much of the United States, and advisories were in place for most of the Northeast and Midwest. A Phillies baseball game was cancelled because Philadelphia was in a "code red," which indicated that vulnerable populations would be in danger.

    This comes at a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has embarked on an 8-day trip to the United States and Cuba. The Chief Minister will be inaugurating the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Saturday (June 10). 

    The Chief Minister, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and Speaker A N Shamseer left for New York via Dubai on Thursday morning from Thiruvananthapuram airport. 

