Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Canada, offering prayers at the BAPS temple in Toronto, paying tribute at the Kanishka Memorial, and engaging with the diaspora. He highlighted economic opportunities through the India-Canada CEPA.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir during his three-day visit to Canada and also participated in a community reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in Toronto. In a post on X Goyal said that he offered prayers for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all. He noted how the temple stands as a symbol of spirituality, harmony, service, and shared values and reflects the deep cultural and people-to-people ties that continue to strengthen the India-Canada relationship. https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2059485294647509102?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlights Economic Opportunities at Community Reception

During his visit, he also participated at the community reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada, highlighting India's remarkable economic transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised the immense opportunities emerging across trade, investment, innovation and people-to-people partnerships through the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Praising the diaspora, he noted how it continues to serve as a living bridge between our two nations, contributing meaningfully across business, technology, academia, innovation and community leadership, while proudly upholding India's values and cultural heritage globally. https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2059470387818406332?s=20

Tribute to Air India Bombing Victims

Earlier, he also paid tributes at the Kanishka Memorial in Toronto, remembering the victims of the Air India Flight 182 and met the family members of the victims. Highlighting it as one of the most tragic acts of terrorism in aviation history, he underlined that India and Canada are cooperating to ensure that such a tragedy never repeats. https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2059469297307791417?s=20

Focus on Bilateral Ties and CEPA Negotiations

Goyal is in Canada for a three-day official visit from May 25-27, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations.

During his visit, he met Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney; Foreign Minister, Anita Anand; Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald and Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, among others. He also met prominent Canadian industry leaders during his three-day visit to Canada to discuss investment avenues and expand bilateral economic partnerships. The high-level interactions focused heavily on enhancing collaborations in financial services, infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals processing. He noted during his meetings how the talks between them emphasised on the importance of trade, investment and tech linkages for the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)