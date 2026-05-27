Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute at the Kanishka Memorial in Toronto for the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing, calling it a tragic act of terrorism. He met victims' families and stressed India-Canada cooperation against terror.

Goyal Pays Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday paid tributes at the Kanishka Memorial in Toronto, remembering the victims of the Air India Flight 182 and met the family members of the victims. Highlighting it as one of the most tragic acts of terrorism in aviation history, he underlined that India and Canada are cooperating to ensure that such a tragedy never repeats.

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In a post on X he said, "Paid tribute today at the Kanishka Memorial at Humber Bay Park, standing in quiet remembrance of the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing. The mid-air bombing remains one of the most tragic acts of terrorism in aviation history. I also met with family members of several victims who shared their stories of loss and resilience. India & Canada are cooperating to ensure that such a tragedy never repeats."

Paid tribute today at the Kanishka Memorial at Humber Bay Park, standing in quiet remembrance of the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing. The mid-air bombing remains one of the most tragic acts of terrorism in aviation history. I also met with family members of several… pic.twitter.com/2VAhO3fLcG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 27, 2026

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork in Ireland, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

Focus on India-Canada Economic Ties

Goyal is in Canada for a three-day official visit from May 25-27, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations.

During his visit, he met Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney; Foreign Minister, Anita Anand; Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald and Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, among others.

He also met prominent Canadian industry leaders during his three-day visit to Canada to discuss investment avenues and expand bilateral economic partnerships.

The high-level interactions focused heavily on enhancing collaborations in financial services, infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals processing.

He noted during his meetings how the talks between them emphasised the importance of trade, investment and tech linkages for the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)