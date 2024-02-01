Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lamborghini family tree takes an unexpected drift as secret granddaughter shifts gears with DNA proof

    In a stunning revelation that could reshape the narrative of Lamborghini's storied history, a woman has emerged claiming to be the secret granddaughter of the legendary founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini. Armed with compelling DNA evidence, she is poised to shift the gears of the iconic family tree, sending shockwaves through the automotive world.

    A woman in Naples, Italy has revealed that she is the granddaughter of the founder of the Lamborghini business, Ferrucio Lamborghini. In a shocking twist of the tale, Flavia Borzone filed a lawsuit in a court with DNA proof that has possibly brought ahead skeletons in the closet. Volkswagen, which is the parent company of Lamborghini, suffered a downtrend in the stock market today.

    Flavia Borzone hired a private detective after getting to know about the alleged affair between her mother and Tonino Lamborghini. The private detective had his hands on a straw used by Tonino Lamborghini’s daughter Elettra Lamborghini. Her saliva was recovered from the straw and sent to the University of Ferrara for DNA sampling.

    The evidence allegedly confirmed that Tonino Lamborghini and Flavia Borzone were related to each other. Flavia Borzone revealed that her mother Rosalba Colossimo and Tonino Lamborghini met at a bus stop in 1980 when the then-Lamborghini heir was driving in a car and stopped to give a lift to Rosalba Colossimo.

    The lawyers of Flavia Borzone have confirmed that a relationship was then established between Rosalba Colossimo and Tonino Lamborghini through which Flavia Borzone was born. They also revealed that Ms Borzone has a recording where Tonino Lamborghini has confirmed that there was a relationship between the two.

    In response to the developments, Tonino Lamborghini has denied the story and sued both Flavia Borzone and his mother for defamation. During the court proceedings, Ms Borzone said, “I don't want to offend anyone, I just want to know whose daughter I am.” While Rosalba Colossimo revealed to the press that her daughter is not pursuing the case for financial reasons but only to know the truth.

