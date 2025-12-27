Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported a massive Russian attack on Kyiv with nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles. The assault targeted energy and civilian infrastructure, damaging homes and causing power outages, as per his statement on X.

Zelenskyy Details Massive Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that while Russian attacks continue on Kyiv, since last night there have been almost 500 drones and 40 missiles fired. He wrote on X, "Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones - a large number of "shaheds" - as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv - energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zelenskyy further mentioned, "The primary target is Kyiv - energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop."

'Kinzhals and Shaheds Speak for Them': Zelenskyy on Russia's Stance

He added, "There have been many questions over the past few days, so where is Russia's response to the proposals to end the war offered by the United States and the world? Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and "shaheds" speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his inner circle. They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world. And this means that the pressure in response is still insufficient. If Russia turns even the Christmas and New Year period into a time of destroyed homes and burned apartments, of ruined power plants, then this sick activity can only be responded to with truly strong steps. The United States has this capability. Europe has this capability. Many of our partners have this capability. The key is to use it."

Call for Stronger Air Defense and Diplomatic Efforts

The Ukrainian President thanked leaders for their efforts in continuing to support Ukraine's defence and said that he would hold discussions today and tomorrow with European leaders, with the Prime Minister of Canada, and with the President of the United States. "It is equally important to continue supporting Ukraine's defense - our protection of life. Supplies for air defense must be sufficient and timely, especially now, when we need them most. There must be no delays in protecting lives. I thank every leader and every country that is helping with this. Of course, we will not reduce our diplomatic efforts. But diplomacy will not work without security. Security must be ensured by the world's strongest powers, and we will be discussing this in particular today and tomorrow with European leaders, with the Prime Minister of Canada, and with the President of the United States. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!"

Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones – a large number of “shaheds” – as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits,… pic.twitter.com/OxBntAUgla — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2025

Attack Comes Ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump Peace Talks

Earlier, Kyiv came under a large-scale missile and drone attack overnight on December 27, with multiple explosions reported across the Ukrainian capital and surrounding regions, one day ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as diplomatic efforts continue to end the four-year-long running war.

According to the Kyiv Independent, citing monitoring sources, the capital was hit by a large-scale ballistic missile assault as Russia fired multiple Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and several Kalibr cruise missiles at the city.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zelenskyy said the meeting could help move discussions closer to a settlement, though he cautioned that no final agreement should be expected immediately, CNN reported.

This attack on Ukraine's capital comes a day after the Ukrainian President confirmed his meeting with US President Trump, acting as a mediator in the peace talks to end the war, in Florida on Sunday.

Zelenskyy is engaged in high-stakes diplomacy aimed at ending the nearly four-year war. Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida (Mar-a-Lago) on Sunday, December 28, 2025. They will discuss a 20-point peace plan and potential US security guarantees. (ANI)