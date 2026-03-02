IAEA's Rafael Mariano Grossi voiced deep concern over West Asia's security, warning a radiological release with 'serious consequences' is possible. The agency is on alert amid military attacks on countries with nuclear facilities in the region.

Speaking at the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting, Grossi said, "The IAEA has extensive knowledge of the nature and location of nuclear and radiological material in the region, and we have clear guidance for actions necessary in case of an attack or an accident causing a radiological release as well as the ability for hands on help if it is required. Let me underline that the situation today is very concerning. We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities."

Heightened Nuclear Safety Threat Across West Asia

He said that the IAEA is working in tandem with member countries while also being ready to react immediately if a breach in nuclear safety occurs. He added that several countries in the region have been subject to military attacks that have operational nuclear power plants and reactors, increasing the threat to nuclear safety in the region. The IAEA Chief said, "Iran and many other countries in the region that have been subject to military attacks have operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear safety. The United Arab Emirates has four operating nuclear reactors. Jordan and Syria have operational nuclear research reactors. Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also been attacked. These countries all use nuclear applications of some sort or the other. We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations."

Focus on Iran: Facilities Undamaged, Communication Lost

He further said that while there has been no elevation of radiation levels in countries bordering Iran, the regional safety monitoring network has been put on alert and is liaising with the IAEA continuously.

Grossi informed that none of the nuclear facilities in Iran had been damaged so far. "Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran up to now, we have no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Tehran research reactor, or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities have been damaged or hit."

"Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities through the IEC continue with no response so far", he added and called for the channel of communication to be reestablished as soon as possible.

He noted that he was called for the talks in Geneva and added, "Diplomacy is hard, but it is never impossible. Nuclear diplomacy is even more difficult, but it's never impossible."

Context: 'Operation Epic Fury' and Retaliation

His remarks come in wake of Operation Epic Fury/ Roaring Lion launched by the United States and Israel which led in the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. In response, Iran launched a series of attacks targeting US-Israeli infrastructure across several nations of West Asia. (ANI)