A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kuwait after he tried to dodge a security check by posing as a police officer. Security officials stopped his car and asked for his ID. The young man told them he did not have his card but claimed he worked for the Interior Ministry.

Kuwait City: A young man landed in trouble in Kuwait after he tried to skip a routine security check by pretending to be an Interior Ministry official. The incident took place at a police checkpoint near the Fire Station roundabout.

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Security officials stopped his vehicle and asked him to show his identity card. The 20-year-old man confidently told them that he was not carrying his ID card. He also claimed that he was an employee of the Interior Ministry.

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However, the officers found his behavior suspicious. They quickly verified his details through their official records. The check revealed that he had no connection with the ministry. The police immediately registered a case against him for impersonating a cop to bypass security. They have now handed him over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.