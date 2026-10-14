An audiologist at Adoor General Hospital collapsed at work, alleging severe mental harassment by the hospital superintendent over a free treatment issue.

Pathanamthitta: An audiologist at Adoor General Hospital collapsed at work after facing alleged mental harassment from the hospital superintendent. Christina Binoy, the staffer, has now filed a formal complaint against Hospital Superintendent Dr Rachana Chidambaram with top health department officials.

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The incident took place on October 6. A 10-year-old child came to the hospital with a parent for a hearing test, following instructions from the DMO office. Since medical treatment is completely free for children under 18, Christina started the zero-bill procedure. This reportedly angered the superintendent. Christina alleges that the superintendent questioned the free treatment and badly scolded her in front of the public. The stress became too much to handle, and Christina collapsed. Shockingly, she claims the superintendent kept shouting at her even after she fell to the ground.

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Christina says the hospital did not even let her get basic first aid after she collapsed. Instead, the superintendent allegedly called her an epilepsy patient, declared her unfit, and demanded a medical certificate. She was also handed a memo for failing to do her official duty. This is not the first time such an issue has popped up. Other hospital staffers have also faced similar bad behavior from the superintendent in the past. Recently, a newly joined doctor even quit the job due to this mental harassment.

Christina has now taken the matter to the Health Minister, senior health officials, and the Human Rights Commission. On the flip side, the superintendent brushed off the allegations as baseless. She clarified that she only questioned the staffer for doing the medical test without following proper hospital rules.