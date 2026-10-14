Palluruthy police have finally arrested the prime accused in an attempt to murder case after months on the run. The accused had been absconding for months, evading arrest as police continued their search.

Kochi: Palluruthy police finally caught the main accused in an attempt to murder case. He was absconding for months. The arrested man is Sandeep P S (31). He hails from Aroor in Cherthala, Alappuzha. The incident took place last April. He attacked an Idakochi resident with an iron rod and tried to kill him. After the incident, Sandeep went into hiding. The investigation team finally tracked him down. The police had already arrested the other co-accused in this case. They are Augustine Gerald and Shanu from Aroor, and Alvin Raj from Pathanamthitta. They are the second, third, and fourth accused.

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The arrested accused, Sandeep, is a habitual offender, the police said. He has three drug cases registered against him at the Aroor police station in Alappuzha. He also faces one drug case each at Thondarnad station in Wayanad and Pudukkad station in Thrissur. Apart from this, a robbery case is pending against him at the Panangad police station.

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Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner Ajith Kumar directed the operation. The police team included Palluruthy Inspector Justin P.P., Sub Inspector Praju, Senior Civil Police Officer Jinson, and Civil Police Officer Aneesh. They successfully nabbed the accused. The police produced him in court, and the magistrate remanded him.