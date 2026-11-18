US President Donald Trump will land shortly in Shenzen, China for what will be one of the most important summits on the geopolitical calendar. In Shenzen the US President will engage in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with issues like the Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine likely to be on the table.

Just as he left Manila, where he was part of the ASEAN summit as well as the Quad leaders meet, Trump posted on Truth Social "I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects. I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of “Energy.” President Marcos is a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance. It was an Honor to be with him, and his beautiful wife and son. See you in China."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. During the bilateral meet, Putin told Xi that the Russia-China must look to shape a fairer multipolar world, a subtle message to the US President. "Russia and China work to shape a fairer multipolar world order amid a challenging geopolitical situation. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remains stable and on a positive footing," Putin said. Xi echoed Putin's message of mulitpolarization calling on the two countries to lead and advance this effort amidst the current turbulence. "We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said. Xi said Russia and China must deepen all-round cooperation, "Our relationship has brought greater stability and certainity to a turbulent world." He also hailed Russia-China ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.