Security concerns intensify across Bangladesh due to violent protests linked to former PM Sheikh Hasina's potential return. Arson attacks and unrest have led to increased law enforcement deployment amid ongoing extradition and legal challenges.

Security Concerns Rise in Bangladesh Amid Hasina Potential Return

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI): Security concerns have intensified across Bangladesh ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return next month, following a spate of arson attacks and violent incidents in several parts of the country. Amid these mounting tensions, a vehicle belonging to the Deputy Police Commissioner was set on fire on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur during an attack carried out by protesters. The unrest is reportedly linked to the return of Sheikh Hasina.

The now-banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been linked to several incidents of unrest across Bangladesh. Reports of road blockades and arson attacks on police vehicles have emerged from various parts of the country, including Sheikh Hasina's home district of Gopalganj. In response to the continuing disturbances, law enforcement agencies have stepped up security operations, deploying measures such as tear gas, baton charges and arrests to disperse demonstrators and restore order.

Meanwhile, Hasina is facing major legal troubles in Bangladesh, where a special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising. She has denied the allegations and challenged the credibility of the legal proceedings. Dhaka has formally sought her extradition from India. Responding to media queries during a weekly briefing last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal maintained that the extradition of the former Prime Minister is a "legal matter" that will be handled accordingly.

Addressing the broader trajectory of bilateral ties, particularly after the fifth round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue scheduled in Dhaka for November 17–18 was postponed, Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi continues to engage with Dhaka across multiple institutional frameworks. "India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under structured mechanisms in areas such as trade, railways, water resources and border management, among others," he stated.

Confirming that the postponed consular talks will be rescheduled, the spokesperson noted that revised travel arrangements will be on the agenda once both sides finalise a mutually convenient date. This comes as Hasina, who has been residing in India since fleeing the country in August 2024 following a deadly uprising that ended her 15-year rule, has asked for her passport and national ID card back from the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate her planned return.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dismissed the move as a political stunt, asserting that it aims to mislead the public and create instability. "Sheikh Hasina is making these moves, such as asking for her passport, to create instability. These actions have been rejected by the people of Bangladesh; she carried out mass killings in Bangladesh and took refuge in India. There is already a national consensus in Bangladesh that Sheikh Hasina’s political role here has been rejected. She is accused of crimes against humanity, as well as abductions, murders and other serious offences. Therefore, she has no chance of entering politics in Bangladesh anymore," Khairul Kabir Khokon, Joint Secretary General of the BNP, told ANI over the phone. "Unable to tolerate these positive changes, she is making political stunts and making baseless statements. She has no future in Bangladeshi politics; people have already rejected her. Politically, she is a dead horse," Khokon added.