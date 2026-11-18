India's solar sector sees record demand but struggles with pricing pressures, China's export controls on technology, and US trade barriers. Analysts expect margin improvements by FY28 as domestic content requirement orders increase.

Rising Power Demand Boosts Indian Solar Makers Amid Pricing Risks

India's solar manufacturing industry is witnessing strong domestic demand amid rising power consumption, but pricing pressure, China's proposed export controls and US trade barriers are creating challenges for manufacturers, according to a report by Jefferies. India's power demand increased around 21 per cent year-on-year in October 2026 and is tracking 12 per cent higher year-on-year in year-to-date FY27, marking its strongest growth in 25 years, the report said.

However, the industry is facing margin pressure following the government's decision to defer the implementation of Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects from July 1, 2026, to January 1, 2027. The postponement led to a spike in non-DCR orders, resulting in aggressive bidding and pricing pressure for solar module suppliers. Jefferies said the non-DCR segment has witnessed "aggressive bidding", leading to a decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins. However, a higher share of DCR orders in manufacturers' order books is likely to support margin improvement in FY28.

Adding to the challenges, China's proposed export controls on key solar manufacturing technologies could increase costs and delay India's efforts to expand its domestic upstream manufacturing capabilities. In October, China proposed export controls covering important solar manufacturing technologies, including polysilicon, wafers and advanced cell technologies. The report said tighter controls could lengthen execution timelines and increase costs for Indian manufacturers looking to expand into cell and wafer production. Companies that have already secured equipment and technology and commissioned cell manufacturing capacity are "relatively better positioned", Jefferies said. It said “Tighter controls could lengthen execution timelines and increase costs as domestic manufacturers move upstream into cells/ wafers. Companies that have already secured equipment/technology and commissioned cell capacity are relatively better positioned, in our view”.

Meanwhile, US trade barriers have emerged as another challenge for Indian solar module exporters. The US has legislated a minimum module import price of 38 US cents per watt-peak, along with a 15 per cent import duty, making imports uneconomical. The report said the combination of domestic pricing pressure and overseas trade restrictions could weigh on the near-term performance of solar manufacturers. However, strong domestic power demand and a better mix of DCR orders could provide support to the sector, with margins likely to improve in FY28 as the share of DCR orders increases.