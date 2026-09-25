EAM S Jaishankar announced at the UNGA that India and Liberia have launched a 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' to address the growing concern of attacks on commercial ships and to protect their crews.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that India and Liberia have brought together a group of countries to address attacks on commercial ships and protect their crews. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, Jaishankar noted that two days prior, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dove, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, killing an Indian sailor. He added that 10 days before that, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, El Gaya, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving an Indian crew member missing.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar stated, “These, regrettably, are no longer exceptional occurrences.” Recalling further incidents, he cited two attacks in the Black Sea, stating that the chief officer of the MV Omorfi, an Indian national, was killed when the vessel was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July. He added that the next day, four Indian seafarers died after the MV Golden Leo was struck following its departure from Odessa. Noting that casualties extended beyond Indian nationals, he stated that sailors from other countries had also been victims of attacks that year.

Wider Maritime Security Concerns

Expressing deep concern over the wider maritime security situation, Jaishankar said, “From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern.” He added, “These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible.”

Urging nations to work together to deter attacks, Jaishankar noted that commercial shipping and mariners had faced repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea and nearby waters in recent months. Emphasising that the stakes extend beyond any single shipping route, he stated that international trade exceeds $140 billion a day, with oceans supporting more than 80 per cent of it, while nearly two million seafarers serve aboard the world's merchant fleets.

Hardships Faced by Seafarers

Highlighting additional hardships faced by crews, including prolonged confinement aboard ships, delays in changing crews or returning home, separation from families, and psychological distress, Jaishankar stated that existing international and regional protections required stronger cooperation.

'Group of Friends' Initiative

Pointing out that a vessel’s flag and its crew members’ nationalities are often different, he stressed that a response by governments acting together is especially important, noting that India is a major source of seafarers, while Liberia has the world’s largest shipping registry. He explained that India and Liberia proposed the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers as a forum for countries involved in shipping, registration, and crewing, adding that its members include major ship-owning nations, countries with large ship registries, and those supplying many of the world’s seafarers.

Jaishankar asked members to help shape the group’s work, noting that its procedures and terms of reference could be settled through their discussions, and thanked the countries that had joined while expressing a desire to hear their views.

India's Broader Efforts on Maritime Safety

He recalled that the proposal follows a concern India raised at the BRICS summit it hosted two weeks earlier, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a seafarers’ emergency support network linking maritime authorities and embassies to help send distress alerts, arrange medical assistance, keep families informed, and support evacuations when needed.

Furthermore, noting that India has also raised maritime safety at the United Nations, Jaishankar mentioned that India co-organised a Security Council meeting with Greece and the Philippines in November last year on protecting seafarers and took part in an April 2026 debate on the safety of waterways, bringing those concerns into a forum focused on shipping and the people who work aboard it. (ANI)