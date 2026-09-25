MEA Secretary Sibi George welcomed the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise at UNGA, highlighting India's efforts in coastal resilience and mangrove preservation. He also stressed national ownership in peacebuilding and reaffirmed support for Palestinian refugees.

India Backs UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise on Friday, emphasising India's ongoing initiatives dedicated to coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the senior Indian diplomat stressed the critical need for equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. Furthermore, he highlighted the vital role played by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the preservation of stable maritime zones, and the legal continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal nations.

Detailing the diplomatic engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs shared on X, “Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly.” The ministry added, “He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.”

Focus on Peacebuilding and National Ownership

Earlier on Thursday, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, attended the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting focusing on 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support' on the sidelines of the UNGA, where he reiterated the fundamental importance of national ownership.

Highlighting India's developmental framework during the session, the MEA noted on X, “He reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding and shared India’s perspectives on nation-building, focusing on decentralisation of power, human-centric digital public infrastructure, and inclusive development with a focus on women and youth participation in the nation-building process.” The MEA further stated, “India has extended tens of billions in grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with priority for LDCs and SIDS countries.”

Support for Palestinian Refugees

In addition to these engagements, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, participated in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial meeting. Underscoring the significance of this diplomatic interaction, the MEA posted on X, “Participation of Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the UNRWA Ministerial meeting on UNGA 81 sidelines exemplifies India’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people. India’s ongoing partnership with UNRWA is also a reflection of the continuing efforts to make a tangible and lasting impact on the daily lives of Palestinian people.” (ANI)