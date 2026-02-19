Key dates in the life of the UK's ex-prince Andrew, King Charles III's younger brother, who was Thursday arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy following revelations in the Epstein files.

- February 19, 1960: Born Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward at Buckingham Palace in London, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

- 1973: Like his father and his brother, Prince Charles, he is enrolled at Gordonstoun school in Scotland

- 1979: Joins the Royal Navy, earning praise in 1982 as a helicopter pilot during Britain's war in the Falkland Islands, which had been invaded by Argentina

- July, 1986: Marries Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey in London. They are given the titles Duke and Duchess of York, and have two daughters, Beatrice in 1988, and Eugenie in 1990

- 1992: Andrew and Fergie -- as she is widely known -- separate, divorcing in 1996

- 2001: After leaving the Navy, Andrew becomes Britain's special representative for international trade and investment

- March 10, 2001: Trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre later alleges this was the date she was first forced to have sex with the prince, when she was just 17. Andrew has always denied the accusation.

- July, 2011: Andrew stands down as trade envoy amid controversy over his ties with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

- November 2019: Andrew withdraws from public duties after a disastrous BBC television interview about his ties to Epstein and Guiffre

- August 2021: Giuffre files a civil lawsuit in the United States against the royal for sexual assault

- January 2022: Queen Elizabeth II strips her son of his military titles and royal patronages

- February 2022: Andrew reaches a multimillion-dollar settlement to end the Giuffre lawsuit

- September 2022: Elizabeth II dies, and Andrew's elder brother becomes King Charles III

- December 2024: Fresh scandal engulfs Andrew as details emerge about his ties with a Chinese businessman and alleged spy

- October 30, 2025: Charles strips Andrew of the title of prince and ousts him from his long-term Windsor estate residence amid growing public and political anger.

He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and relocates to the king's Sandringham Estate in remote Norfolk

- January, 2026: The latest batch of Epstein files reveals embarrassing photographs of Andrew and emails between him and the late US financier from 2010. Undated photos of the then-prince show him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor.

- February, 2026: At least nine separate UK police forces confirm they are assessing the reports

- February 19: On Andrew's 66th birthday, UK police arrest him at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy.

