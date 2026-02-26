In Israel, PM Modi backed the Gaza peace initiative for lasting peace, stating humanity must not suffer from conflict. He highlighted India and Israel's shared resolve to fight terrorism and reaffirmed support for the US-led plan for regional stability.

Asserting that "humanity must never suffer because of conflict," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing a joint press briefing alongside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscored the necessity of global stability. PM Modi also expressed India's backing for the Gaza peace initiative, describing it as a step toward lasting and fair peace in the region.

PM Modi detailed India's stance regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, noting that a "path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan" and reaffirmed India's commitment to such diplomatic endeavours. "India's vision is clear that humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a route to peace. India has supported such efforts. In future too, India will continue to cooperate and have dialogue with all nations," PM Modi said.

United Front Against Terrorism

The Prime Minister also highlighted the shared resolve between New Delhi and Jerusalem in confronting global security challenges, stating that both nations stand united against the threat of radicalism. "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters," PM Modi added.

Reiterating Support for Gaza Peace Plan

Reiterating his backing for the US-led Gaza Peace Initiative, PM Modi recalled his address to the Knesset on Wednesday, where he had described the proposal as a "pathway" towards a "just and durable peace" for the Middle East. "The Gaza Peace Initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue... Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," PM Modi stated.

The current visit marks the second time PM Modi has travelled to Israel during his tenure, following his historic inaugural trip in 2017. (ANI)