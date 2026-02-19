Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to the Jeffrey Epstein probe. He is accused of sharing confidential information while serving as a UK trade envoy.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office in a major development linked to the Epstein investigation. The arrest took place earlier today, coinciding with his 66th birthday, and he is currently in custody.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation following what they described as a “thorough assessment” of the allegations. Police are also conducting searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the probe.

The case relates to claims that, during his time as a UK trade envoy, Andrew may have shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein. While there have also been separate allegations involving a second woman linked to Epstein, this arrest is understood to be specifically connected to the misconduct in public office charge.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations related to Epstein.