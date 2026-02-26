PM Modi, during talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu, stressed that West Asia's peace is vital for India's security. They discussed advancing IMEC and I2U2 projects and reiterated their joint opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

Underscoring the renewed momentum between India and Israel during his bilateal discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that "peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security."

Addressing a joint press statement with Netanyahu in Jerusalem as part of his ongoing two-day state visit, PM Modi reiterated India's firm stance on terrorism, noting that New Delhi and Jerusalem share the position on the issue. "Today we also had extensive discussions on regional and global issues. While promoting regional connectivity, we will move forward with new momentum on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and India-Israel-UAE-USA, i.e., I2U2," PM Modi said.

India, Israel 'Shoulder to Shoulder' Against Terrorism

"India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism in any form, in any expression, cannot be accepted. We have been standing shoulder to shoulder opposing terrorism and its supporters, and will continue to do so. Peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security," he said

Boosting IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

The IMEC initiative is positioned as a transformative framework through which global trade, connectivity, and cooperation across three continents, with robust infrastructure development, seamless logistics, and sustainable growth, are being promoted under its design, and a more interconnected future is being advanced through the collective commitment of partner nations.

Meanwhile, the I2U2 initiative brings together India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States to collaborate on joint investments and strategic projects in areas such as food security, clean energy and technology.

India Backs Dialogue, Peaceful Solutions in West Asia

Prime Minister Modi added that India has consistently supported dialogue and peaceful solutions in West Asia while referring to ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

PM Modi further noted that the Gaza Peace Plan has created a pathway towards peace and that India supports such initiatives aimed at restoring stability. "Therefore, from the beginning, we have supported dialogue and a peaceful solution. This is the call of the Global South and all of humanity. India's thinking is clear: Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has created a path for peace. India fully supports these efforts. In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. (ANI)