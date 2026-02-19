Britain’s ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, marking the first time the Duke of York has been detained amid constant scrutiny over his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's King Charles III said on Thursday "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he noted, before adding "let me state clearly: the law must take its course".

Britain’s ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested earlier today on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, as UK police probe into allegations emerging from the Jeffrey Epstein files gathered pace. This marks a significant legal challenge for the British royal family, drawing intense public and media attention.

It was a new blow for the ousted prince, who was last year stripped of his titles, and Thursday marked his 66th birthday as he was taken into custody.

"We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," Thames Valley police said in a statement, without naming the suspect, as is common practice in the UK.

Officers "are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," the force added, noting "the man remains in police custody at this time".

Images published by UK media showed a fleet of unmarked cars, believed to be police vehicles, arriving early Thursday at King Charles III's Sandringham estate in eastern England where Andrew moved to earlier this month.

The arrest follows new revelations last week that appeared to show Andrew sent convicted US sex offender Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.

‘Concern’

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on several Asian countries following an official visit to the region.

The ex-royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also reportedly sent the American financier details of the trip -- on which he was accompanied by Epstein's business associates -- along with investment opportunities months later.

Charles last year stripped his brother of his titles and ordered he leave his mansion on the Windsor estate -- though he does remain eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

It followed one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, recounting in shocking details in her posthumous memoirs allegations that she had been trafficked to have sex with Andrew when she was a teenager.

He has previously denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.

Andrew settled a US civil lawsuit in 2022 brought by Giuffre while not admitting liability.

Last week, the king voiced "concern" over his brother's alleged actions and in an unprecedented statement noted Buckingham Palace was "ready to support" the police.

Official guidance stipulates trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information related to their official visits, the BBC has said.

Andrew, whose ties to Epstein have caused a spectacular years-long fall from grace, served as a British trade envoy for a decade from 2001.

Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘Strong message’

Andrew is deeply unpopular with the British public, and many welcomed his arrest Thursday. Under UK law he can be held for 24 hours without charge, after which the police must apply to the courts for an extension of his custody.

"I'm pleased. It's a strong message. He deserves that," lawyer Emma Carter, 55, told AFP in London. "He's been hiding behind his privileges... for too many years."

At least nine separate UK police forces have confirmed they are assessing reports which appear to link the former prince to Epstein.

Police in Surrey, southeastern England, appealed for information Wednesday after becoming "aware" of a redacted report alleging "human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor" there in the mid-1990s.

The report emerged in the latest tranche of millions of files released by the US justice department from the investigation into Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

It comes as high-profile figures, including former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, have urged police to probe dozens of flights dating back decades arriving at UK airports and tied to Epstein.

Writing in the New Statesman magazine last week, Brown said he had been "told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights" dubbed by UK media the "Lolita Express".

"I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry," he stated.

London's Metropolitan police has also launched an investigation into the relationship between the UK's former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, and the disgraced financier.

(Inputs from AFP)