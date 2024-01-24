The symbolism of 'Jai Shri Ram,' a popular religious chant associated with Lord Rama, resonating high above American soil has ignited a wave of appreciation.

In an extraordinary display of cultural pride and solidarity, a video capturing the unfurling of a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag in the American airspace just two days after the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has taken the internet by storm. The footage, which features an Indian sky diver executing a breathtaking free fall and unfurling a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag, has quickly gone viral, resonating with viewers across borders.

The captivating video showcases the skilled sky diver gracefully descending against the backdrop of the vast American sky, the distinctive 'Jai Shri Ram' flag billowing proudly. The striking imagery symbolizes not only the prowess of the sky diver but also serves as a poignant representation of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage transcending geographical boundaries.

The symbolism of 'Jai Shri Ram,' a popular religious chant associated with Lord Rama, resonating high above American soil has ignited a wave of appreciation. The 'Jai Shri Ram' flag soaring in American airspace serves as a reminder of the diaspora's connection to their roots and the potential for cultural exchange to transcend borders.

The viral video comes a day after the Ram Mandir opened its doors to the public after Monday's grand consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led this landmark ceremony, urging the nation to move beyond the construction of the grand temple and focus on laying the foundation for a "strong, capable, and divine" India for the next 1,000 years.

The 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony was witnessed by millions of people through television broadcasts in their homes and local temples, allowing them to savor this historic moment. The ceremony featured a variety of artistic performances, including folk dances, and a religious troupe from Bhopal conducted a 'palki yatra.' Devotees from Ayodhya and other cities filled the streets of the temple town, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as the ceremony unfolded.

"January 22, 2024, is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era," Modi said after he performed a series of rituals in the 'garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum)' with the consecration taking place during an 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta' starting at 12.29 pm. After the consecration ceremony concluded, a substantial number of invitees, including seers, proceeded to have a 'darshan' of the deity.

