    Surge in Ramayana-inspired spiritual sojourn: How Ram Mandir inauguration is uniting North and South India

    Families, who traditionally sought solace in hill stations or beach towns, are now turning their gaze towards destinations steeped in the rich tapestry of the Ramayana, marking a virtual boom in pilgrimages to Ramayana-linked spiritual sites.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events, the spiritual fervor surrounding the consecration at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is reshaping the landscape of summer travel plans in India. Families, who traditionally sought solace in hill stations or beach towns, are now turning their gaze towards destinations steeped in the rich tapestry of the Ramayana, marking a virtual boom in pilgrimages to Ramayana-linked spiritual sites.

    Some Indian families accustomed to the allure of hill stations and beach towns for their summer getaways, are now considering the temple town of Ayodhya. Similarly, other Indians who typically chose the backwaters of Kerala or the sandy beaches of Goa, are now planning a pilgrimage to Rameswaram and the Ram temples in Kerala.

    Travel agents are reporting a significant surge in inquiries from the northern regions for places associated with Lord Ram, such as Rameswaram, Hampi, and Lepakshi. Simultaneously, families in the southern city of Chennai are expressing a newfound interest in Ayodhya, often combining it with visits to Varanasi and Gaya. However, a common challenge is the need for urgent improvements in hotels and infrastructure in these emerging pilgrimage hotspots.

    Jeyaganeshan, a senior panel counsel at the Madras High Court, emphasized that the renewed interest in places associated with Lord Ram is more than just a religious phenomenon. “More than a religious place, it speaks about our culture and civilization. This renewed interest in places associated with Ram will serve as a bridge between the South and Northern parts of the country," he told Times of India.

    The birthplace of Ram has not historically been a prominent destination for travelers from the southern regions, who usually favored Varanasi for religious trips. However, Sriharan Balan, managing director of Madura Travel Service Pvt Ltd, and chairman of travel and tourism at the Southern Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, notes a significant increase in inquiries and departures for Ayodhya, signaling a shift in travel preferences. “Now, enquiries for packages to Ayodhya are increasing everyday and many have already left on tours,” he told TOI.

    G Raveendran, president of Travel Club Madurai, echoed the sentiment, stating that people of all age groups are seeking packages for Ramayana-related destinations.

    Anurag Agarwal, secretary (northern region) of the Travel Agents Association of India, highlighted that religious tourism is currently at an all-time high. He anticipates that improved connectivity, especially from the South, will lead to increased travel to Ayodhya and other Ramayana-linked destinations. However, he also pointed out the pressing challenge of accommodation in Ayodhya.

    “Once connectivity from the South improves, many will travel to Ayodhya and those from the north will travel easily to temples down south. But accommodation is a challenge in Ayodhya,” he told the publication.

    Power A Nagendran, president of Rameswaram Tourism Arrangements Organisation, acknowledged the existing heavy rush of pilgrims from the north to Rameswaram but stressed the need for improved infrastructure to cater to the growing demand.

    Sriharan Balan added that there is a significant demand for visits to Ramayana-related places in Sri Lanka. “But we are unable to book them due to non-availability of hotels because of Russian seasonal charter trips in December and January. From February this will open,” he added.

    The cultural and spiritual resonance of the Ramayana is transforming the summer travel landscape in India. As more families seek to connect with their roots and explore the diverse spiritual heritage of the country, the travel industry is faced with the challenge of meeting the rising demand and improving infrastructure to accommodate the influx of pilgrims to these sacred destinations.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
