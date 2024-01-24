Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The trust, responsible for managing the affairs of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, recently found itself in a unique predicament as the premises designated for storing prasad supplies reached full capacity.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    In a heartwarming display of devotion, Ram Bhakts have inundated the Ram Mandir Trust with an abundance of food supplies intended for prasad, leaving the trust grappling with a storage challenge. The outpouring of generosity reflects the deep-rooted connection and enthusiasm among the devotees for the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    The trust, responsible for managing the affairs of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, recently found itself in a unique predicament as the premises designated for storing prasad supplies reached full capacity. Devotees from across the country have been sending a variety of food items as offerings to express their love and support for Lord Ram.

    Also read: 'Hanuman ji himself has come...' Here's what Temple Trust said about monkey entering Ram Mandir

    The overwhelming response underscores the widespread eagerness and emotional investment in the Ram Mandir. The trust has been tirelessly working to accommodate and manage the surplus prasad, ensuring that the offerings are handled with the reverence they deserve. Officials from the Ram Mandir Trust have expressed their gratitude for the immense support received from devotees. They acknowledge that while the unexpected challenge of storage has arisen, it is a testament to the unwavering devotion of the Bhakts.

    "Scores of trucks are waiting outside. The godown is filled to the brim. There's no space to keep more supplies coming in. Hundreds of trucks filled with vegetables, oil, ghee, sugar, masalas are coming in. The food supplies being sent by Ram Bhakts from all over the country has already exhausted the storage space in the godown," said one of the Trust members in a video that has now gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

    The generosity of Ram Bhakts, as witnessed in this overflow of prasad, exemplifies the emotional and spiritual connection that millions share with the construction of the Ram Mandir. The trust continues to work towards creating a sacred space that not only stands as a symbol of religious significance but also embodies the collective spirit and devotion of the people.

    As the trust navigates the challenge of accommodating the surplus prasad, it reinforces the idea that the realization of the Ram Mandir is a collective effort, fueled by the profound love and dedication of devotees from all corners of the country.

    Also read: BBC, CNN headlines on Ram Mandir ignite social media; users term it 'hate-mongering'

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
