An opposition lawmaker threw eggs at Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, suspending a chaotic parliamentary session. The incident highlights a deepening political crisis following the June 7 election, where Kurti's Vetevendosje party won the most seats but lacks a majority.

Kosovo’s parliament descended into chaos on Saturday after opposition lawmaker Time Kadrijaj threw several eggs at acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti during a parliamentary session. The dramatic confrontation forced the suspension of proceedings and came as Kosovo remains locked in a political deadlock following its June 7 parliamentary election.

Kadrijaj, a member of the opposition Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), approached Kurti as he sat in the front row and threw eggs in his direction. Security personnel and other lawmakers quickly stepped in to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

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As she was stopped, Kadrijaj shouted, “Shame on you!"

The incident prompted parliamentary authorities to suspend the session. The chairperson also ordered the live broadcast to be halted as security guards surrounded Kurti.

Kadrijaj later shared footage of the confrontation on social media, drawing attention to the extraordinary scenes inside Kosovo’s parliament.

Despite being targeted with eggs, Kurti appeared calm and attempted to frame the incident as part of the broader political struggle to keep negotiations going. He said that if being hit by eggs was the price of maintaining political dialogue, “I am happy to pay this price."

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Kosovo Political Crisis Deepens

The disruption unfolded as Kurti’s Vetevendosje party continues negotiations with opposition groups to establish new institutions following the June 7 election.

Vetevendosje emerged as the largest political force, winning 53 of parliament’s 120 seats. However, the party remains short of the majority required to govern independently and therefore needs support from opposition lawmakers.

Kurti had been expected to put forward a candidate for parliament speaker but instead asked lawmakers for additional time to negotiate an agreement over the election of a new president.

The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which controls 18 seats, has been viewed as a potential coalition partner. However, discussions between Kurti and LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku have so far failed to produce an agreement. The opposition Kosovo Democratic Party (PDK) holds 22 seats.

Three Elections In Less Than Two Years

Kosovo’s political instability has already resulted in three elections in less than two years, with disagreements repeatedly disrupting the functioning of parliament.

The latest election followed the failure of lawmakers to elect a president within the constitutionally prescribed period.

The crisis intensified after the deadline for constituting parliament expired on Friday. Kurti had sought more time to reach an agreement and avoid another election, while opposition lawmakers have threatened legal action over the request.

Kosovo’s rules stipulate that parliament must be constituted within 30 days after certified election results. That deadline has now passed, although the constitution does not clearly establish the consequences of missing it.

A separate two-month deadline applies to the presidential election. If lawmakers fail to elect a president within that period, Kosovo could automatically face another parliamentary election, potentially sending voters back to the polls once again.

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