Italian lawmaker Deborah Bergamini has criticized European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck for his controversial remarks against India's BJP, urging foreign representatives to avoid intervening in the internal democratic processes of India.

Italian Legislator Criticizes European Socialist over India Remarks

Rome [Italy], November 16 (ANI): Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini has called out a European Socialist leader, Giacomo Filibeck, over his "Vote thieves, step down from your seats" remark targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that India has its own political institutions and judiciary to address domestic political disputes.

In a post on X, Bergamini criticised remarks made by a representative of the European Socialists and Democrats group while attending the Bharat Summit organised by the Indian National Congress in Hyderabad, saying that foreign political representatives should refrain from intervening in the domestic political debate of a friendly country. The remarks came amid the opposition's criticism of the BJP-led government over the revision of electoral rolls, a process aimed at removing duplicate entries, names of deceased individuals and those who have relocated.

"An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi’s BJP, declaring: “Vote thieves, step down from your seats.” This stems from the Indian opposition’s criticism of the ruling majority regarding a long-overdue revision of electoral rolls—a process intended to remove duplicate entries, the names of deceased individuals, and those who have relocated," Bergamini said.

She said, "I believe that, in a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they see fit—provided, of course, that they can substantiate them." She further emphasised that Italy and India share a "special strategic partnership", with extensive cooperation across several sectors, and that intervening in India's internal political debate is inappropriate.

"Furthermore, in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debate of a major friendly nation—a country with which our own has established a “special strategic partnership,” fostering deep cooperation across all sectors," she said.

Bergamini also questioned the appropriateness of European representatives lecturing India on democracy, pointing to the country's large electorate. "Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any conflicts or disputes should be addressed and resolved in accordance with the established rules of democracy," she added.

Her remarks came after Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), described democracy in India as being "under attack" and expressed support for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said international gatherings were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India.

"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.

Filibeck also said the PES, the Congress and other political movements across the world were part of a progressive alliance committed to social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson and National Media Co-Incharge Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs. In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was seeking "regime change with foreign help" and accused him of acting on behalf of foreign powers seeking instability in India.

The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together approximately 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. (ANI)