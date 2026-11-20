US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the USS George Washington to showcase the strong defense ties between the two nations, highlighting joint military exercises and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

US Ambassador Highlights Robust India US Defence Ties On Warship

Indian Ocean, November 20 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday highlighted the growing defence partnership between India and the United States, describing India as a trusted partner and emphasising the importance of cooperation through platforms such as the Quad, while onboard the US aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, onboard the aircraft carrier as part of his visit to the warship, Gor said India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other country, highlighting the growing military engagement between the two nations.

"Today, what you were able to see is unmatched power. We work with our trusted partners. Those partners include India, and those partners include the Quad. India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other country. This is another example of us working hand in hand with the Indian government. So, week after week, whether it's Tarang Shakti or Yudh Abhyas. We recently held Exercise Malabar off the coast of Japan. 48 hours ago, the leaders met in Manila for a Quad Leaders' Summit. President Trump met Prime Minister Modi, along with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia. This is another example of us building on that partnership, step by step, year after year," Gor said.

Highlighting the significance of the aircraft carrier's presence in the Indian Ocean, the US Ambassador said that the visit demonstrated Washington's trust in New Delhi and their shared commitment to maintaining an open Indo-Pacific region. "We have the USS George Washington, one of our finest aircraft carriers in the world, visiting off the coast of India, a couple of miles out. The message we want to make sure everybody understands is that the United States trusts India, and we work very closely with India. We share a lot of the same concerns, and we share the same reasoning to ensure that the Indo-Pacific Ocean remains open," he said.

According to a statement by the US 7th Fleet, Gor and his official delegation observed an air power demonstration by Carrier Air Wing 5 from the flight deck and joined senior leaders for a working lunch during their visit aboard the aircraft carrier. The visit took place after Carrier Strike Group Five returned to the 7th Fleet area of operations following operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility. The strike group has since resumed routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Commenting on the visit, Captain Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of USS George Washington, said, "Ambassador Gor and our distinguished guests received a firsthand look at USS George Washington's air power and operational capabilities today. From the exciting flight deck demonstration to the detailed ship tours, our Sailors did an outstanding job showcasing what makes the George Washington such a powerful and effective platform."

Gor also underlined the importance of combining military strength with diplomacy and cooperation with trusted partners. "As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created," he said.

Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames, commander of Carrier Strike Group Five, said hosting the US Ambassador aboard the aircraft carrier underscored the strength of the India-US partnership. "Hosting Ambassador Gor aboard USS George Washington underscores the strength of the US-India partnership and the vital role our forward-deployed forces play in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific," Heames said. He further said, "The men and women of this strike group continue to demonstrate readiness and professionalism wherever we operate."

Carrier Strike Group Five, with USS George Washington as its flagship, is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen alliances, deter potential aggression and ensure freedom of navigation. The carrier strike group comprises the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS John Finn (DDG 114), Carrier Air Wing 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group operates in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional security and stability, keep sea lanes open and reassure allies and partners of the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)