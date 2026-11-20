Nepal PM Balendra Shah will visit India from November 22-23 to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi, focusing on energy, connectivity, and development, reinforcing the strong, multifaceted partnership under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah to Visit India for High Level Bilateral Talks

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will be accorded all state honours during his state visit to India from November 22 to 23 and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of issues, including development cooperation, energy ties, connectivity and emerging areas of collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Shah will also call on President Droupadi Murmu during his visit, which will be his first to India since assuming office in March 2026. Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit would be a state visit and highlighted the close and multifaceted relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

"The Prime Minister of Nepal is visiting India. The visit is to be held from 22nd to 23rd November. This will be a state visit and first visit to India after assuming office by the Honourable Prime Minister of Nepal," Jaiswal said. "This is a state visit. He'll be offered all state honours. He will call on the Honourable President of India, and thereafter he will also have talks—not in the same sequence, but talks with our Prime Minister. With India and Nepal, we share a very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship which expands to so many domains," he added.

Highlighting the key areas expected to feature in the discussions between the two Prime Ministers, Jaiswal said that development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy and connectivity would be among the major issues. "All these issues will be discussed: development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy ties, connectivity, and some of the newer areas of cooperation such as startups, technology, innovation, and sports. Cricket links have also become an important connection between India and Nepal. So I shall keep you updated of the developments. This is a very important visit for us," he said.

In a statement issued earlier on today, the MEA said Shah would visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the statement, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart on November 23 to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The MEA highlighted that India and Nepal share close and friendly relations rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity. The two sides have also witnessed growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports. The MEA further stated that the visit would continue the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflect the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.