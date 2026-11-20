India's MEA has reaffirmed its commitment to a positive, constructive relationship with Bangladesh, refusing to comment on the internal political developments following accusations from Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

India Seeks Constructive Ties With Bangladesh Despite Political Turmoil

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's desire to have a "positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship" with Bangladesh, while declining to comment on the country's internal political developments following remarks by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on protests by banned Awami League workers.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Rahman's recent remarks regarding Awami League workers staging protests in Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on its relationship with the neighbouring country remained unchanged. "Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples. I have no comments to offer to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

This comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday launched a sharp attack on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League, amid a spate of arson attacks linked to the proposed return of the former premier. According to a report by Bangladesh's The Daily Star, Rahman said that people no longer wanted politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings. "Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Lalmonirhat district.

In an oblique reference to Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, Rahman alleged that a group which had fled across the border was conspiring against Bangladesh. "As I am standing before you, a group has started conspiring against the country... The country they have fled to across the border. That is where their masters are. They are conspiring to keep those masters happy," he said. "Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people and killing them," Rahman added.

The Awami League, Sheikh Hasina's political party, is currently banned in Bangladesh. However, its leaders and activists continue to organise activities in various places and hold sudden programmes. According to the report, police have been deployed to prevent these activities, while other security forces are also being appointed amid scattered incidents of violence across the country. The political situation has remained tense, particularly following the announcement regarding Sheikh Hasina's proposed return in December. In the past three days, at least four people have been killed in separate incidents, including one each in Faridpur and Pirojpur and two in Narail. BNP leaders have also been killed in separate attacks over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 96 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents. According to a BGB statement issued on Thursday, the deployments include 23 platoons in Dhaka, 15 in Chattogram, six in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 27 in Gopalganj, two in Mymensingh and three in Faridpur. An additional five platoons of BGB personnel remain on standby for deployment. The developments come amid heightened political tensions in Bangladesh, with the Awami League's activities, the proposed return of Sheikh Hasina and allegations of violence adding to the country's law and order concerns. (ANI)