Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. The three-day event, held at Purana Qila, brings together SCO members to foster cultural ties and explore shared heritage among the nations.

PM Modi Inaugurates First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Friday at Purana Qila in the national capital, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, was also present during the inauguration. India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, with the forum aimed at promoting cross-cultural engagement, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties across the SCO region.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that invitations had been extended to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, as well as observers and dialogue partners of the grouping. "India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon’ble Prime Minister," Jaiswal stated.

According to an MEA release, the Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the forum at around 5:30 PM and address the gathering on the occasion. The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO, the MEA stated.

The inaugural ceremony will feature a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the presentation will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia. The forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence". The exhibition will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE. It will include excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. Another major attraction will be the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", showcasing an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. The forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region. The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum marks India's initiative to provide a platform for countries across the region to engage with their interconnected histories, cultural traditions and shared heritage. (ANI)