PM Modi inaugurated the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, advocating for cultural connections as a vital path to global peace while highlighting India's role in fostering unity among SCO member nations through shared heritage.

PM Modi Highlights Civilisational Dialogue For Global Peace At SCO

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the significance of civilisational dialogue in promoting global peace, saying that at a time when discussions across the world are dominated by wars and unrest, India is engaging in dialogue on cultural and civilisational connections.

Addressing the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum after inaugurating it at Purana Qila in the national capital, PM Modi said that cultural connections serve as the strongest guarantee for global peace. "This is the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilizational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace—which further underscores the importance of today’s event," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the SCO's journey and its achievements over the years, PM Modi said that the grouping had significantly strengthened cooperation in security, economy and connectivity, adding that civilisational and cultural cooperation would further strengthen ties among member nations.

"Just a few months ago, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) marked 25 years since its inception. Over the years, the SCO has significantly strengthened cooperation in the realms of security, the economy, and connectivity. In this context, cultural and civilisational cooperation will further fortify the ties between our nations," he said.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the inaugural forum, the Prime Minister said that the platform would generate new ideas and opportunities for cultural collaboration, while shared civilisational experiences would play an important role in bringing the world together. "I am confident that this forum will bring forth new ideas and create fresh opportunities for cultural collaboration, and that our shared civilisational experiences will play a vital role in uniting the world," PM Modi added.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the inauguration. India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation.