'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

A visibly frustrated fan, who had traveled all the way to watch the high-stakes encounter, expressed his sheer disappointment, calling out captain Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership and Pakistan’s lack of planning.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Pakistan cricket fans, known for their passion and unwavering support, are fuming once again after their team’s disappointing performance against India. A visibly frustrated fan, who had traveled all the way to watch the high-stakes encounter, expressed his sheer disappointment, calling out captain Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership and Pakistan’s lack of planning.

"I had come to watch the India vs Pakistan match; visa fees for Pakistanis are really expensive. "Sab Satyanash ho gaya," the fan lamented, his voice filled with frustration. "Our captain won the toss in such a crucial game, but it was of no use because there was absolutely no planning—whether to bat or bowl first. Rizwan saab, you really need to learn how to bat. You played 77 balls and managed only 43 runs. Win nahi, bas seekhna hai?!"

His anger was only intensified by the familiar sight of Virat Kohli dominating Pakistan yet again. "Virat Kohli is a legend player. He’s a gem of cricket. But when he hits runs against Pakistan, it hurts. He’s done this in 2014, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 again and again. Meanwhile, we are still clinging to our two wins in 2017 an 2021! It’s been four years! we really need to get out of it. Melbourne, Ahmedabad, New York, and now Dubai... money, time, everything has been wasted!," he said.

Also read: Champions Trophy: Pakistani fans in Islamabad celebrate Virat Kohli's century against their own team (WATCH)

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament to two matches.

Leading from the front, Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls to guide India to a comfortable chase of Pakistan's total of 241. His innings, laced with seven exquisite boundaries, further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest batters in ODI history.

Also read: IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing 'Vande Mataram' in chorus at Dubai stadium (WATCH)

