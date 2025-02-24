After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has shared photos of a broken seat on a Chandigarh-Delhi IndiGo flight that he had boarded in January this year.

Feb 24, 2025

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has shared photos of a broken seat on a Chandigarh-Delhi IndiGo flight that he had boarded in January this year. He raised the issue a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted a similar issue with a defective seat on an Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi.

Jakhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the problem, stating that while the cabin crew, as always, was courteous, they had advised him to lodge a complaint on the IndiGo website after he raised the issue during the flight on January 27.

"It seems broken seats, as pointed out by Sh @ChouhanShivrajji are not the exclusive domain of Air India. Here are some pictures of an Indigo Chd-Del flight on January 27, showing many seats having loosely thrown cushions and not the regular fitted seats conforming to the safety regulations," Jakhar posted on X.

"Cabin crew, though courteous as always, expressed their inability to do anything about it and said I should complain on the company website," he added.

Jakhar said that he was raising the issue so that the "Directorate General of Civil Aviation ensures that this 'chalta hai' attitude of these two premier airlines does not extend to their adherence to the safety norms during servicing and maintenance of the aircraft."

IndiGo reacts

Responding to the post, IndiGo said the seats in the aircraft "are designed with removable cushions, secured by velcro, to facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance."

"Sir, our seats are designed with removable cushions, secured by velcro, to facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance. On rare occasions, they may come loose at times and may require repositioning for better comfort," IndiGo posted on X.

"Safety is paramount for us, and we assure you that the overall seat design ensures no compromise is made with safety requirements. Thank you for your kind understanding and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon," it added. 

