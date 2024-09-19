Kerala: Discover why this enchanting state is 'God's own country

Lifestyle
Kerala is celebrated for its stunning landscapes, featuring lush green hills, tranquil backwaters, and beautiful beaches that captivate every visitor.
The state showcases a vibrant cultural scene, highlighted by unique festivals and classical dance forms such as Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.
Experience the serenity of Kerala through houseboat cruises along interconnected canals and lakes, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes.
Kerala’s cuisine is famous for its diverse, flavorful dishes, including traditional Kerala Sadhya and Appam, made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Home to rich biodiversity, Kerala features numerous wildlife sanctuaries like Periyar and Wayanad, offering lush forests and diverse animal species to explore.
The state boasts a wealth of historical architecture, including ancient temples, churches, and colonial-era buildings adorned with intricate woodwork and craftsmanship.
Kerala is lovingly known as "God's Own Country" due to its unmatched natural beauty, warm hospitality, and friendly locals that enrich every visit.