Israeli airstrike on Beirut kills Hezbollah's number 3 military commander Ali Karaki amid tensions: Reports

In a continuation of escalating military actions, Israeli forces conducted a "limited" airstrike on Monday in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut known as a stronghold for Hezbollah. The attack resulted in the death of Ali Karaki, a senior military commander within the militant group, who was reported to be the third-highest ranking official in Hezbollah's hierarchy.

According to Lebanese media sources, the strike specifically targeted Karaki, marking a significant blow to Hezbollah amid ongoing tensions between the group and Israel. Sky News Arabia confirmed his death, citing local sources on Monday evening.

Further compounding the situation, Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported that Karaki was positioned to succeed Ibrahim Aqil, another key Hezbollah figure killed in a separate Israeli airstrike in Dahieh just days prior. Aqil's death had already raised alarms regarding Hezbollah's leadership and operational capabilities.

This marks the second airstrike on Beirut within a week and is part of broader Israeli military operations across Lebanon, particularly in the southern regions and the Beqaa Valley. The recent airstrikes come during one of Lebanon's deadliest days since the end of its civil war in 1990, with over 270 people reported dead and more than 1,000 injured in a relentless barrage of aerial attacks.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed that these operations are intended to neutralize Hezbollah's military capabilities, which have been increasingly active along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The latest strike in Dahieh appears to be part of Israel’s focused effort to decapitate Hezbollah’s military leadership. Ali Karaki, the target of the attack, is considered a significant figure in Hezbollah’s southern front, overseeing military operations near the Israeli border. His position in the organization has made him a high-value target for Israel, which has been ramping up its military actions in Lebanon following increased tensions with Hezbollah.

The airstrike occurred as tensions have been steadily rising between Israel and Hezbollah. The southern suburbs of Beirut, a densely populated area, serve as Hezbollah's operational base and a symbol of its influence in Lebanon. While the full extent of the casualties and damage from the strike remains unclear, the attack has raised fears of further escalation.

Monday's air raids have hit critical infrastructure and residential areas, causing widespread devastation. Local authorities are struggling to manage the surge in casualties, with hospitals overwhelmed by the number of wounded. The attacks mark the deadliest confrontation between Israel and Lebanon since the 2006 war, and they threaten to plunge the region into a new cycle of violence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has joined several government and military spokesmen in urging Lebanese citizens to "get out of harm’s way" as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah targets. Netanyahu advised people to distance themselves from danger as Israeli forces carry out strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, with reports indicating that operations have now extended further north to Beirut, located on the central coast, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Please, get out of harm’s way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes,” Netanyahu said in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

