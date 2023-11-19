ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minute, passenger advisory issued

ICC World Cup final: This announcement has prompted a call for passengers to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities, emphasizing the importance of checking flight schedules due to this airspace closure.

As the cricket world awaits the culmination of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport has issued an advisory that has captured the attention of travelers. Scheduled for the highly anticipated final, an airspace closure has been announced to accommodate an air display by the Indian Air Force.

The airport, in its recent statement, informed passengers about the temporary closure of airspace from 1:25 pm to 2:10 pm on the day of the final match. This announcement has prompted a call for passengers to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities, emphasizing the importance of checking flight schedules due to this airspace closure.

The safety of passengers remains a top priority, evident in the airport's directive: "Please allocate extra time for travel procedures and check your flight schedules due to airspace closure on 17th & 19th November, 13:25 to 14:10 hours. Your safety is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation."

Anticipating an influx of travelers due to the World Cup final, the SVPI Airport is bracing for heavy passenger traffic. The airport spokesperson highlighted the proactive measures taken, ensuring that security teams in both the terminal and landside areas are on standby. Dynamic resource allocation based on passenger loads aims to facilitate smooth transit through the airport during this bustling period.

Ahead of the final match, the airport has arranged 15 stands for night parking, including six designated for business jet aircraft operations. Furthermore, in anticipation of a potentially overwhelming demand for parking, an SOP for non-standard aircraft parking has been devised to address any shortage of standard parking stands.

Acknowledging the surge in travel demand during this momentous event, the SVPI Airport has responded to the needs of commercial airlines. Additional flight operations to major metropolitan cities have been greenlit, a strategic move aimed at accommodating the maximum number of passengers traveling for the World Cup final.

As the SVPI Airport gears up for heightened activity and increased footfall during the cricket extravaganza, these proactive measures underscore its commitment to ensuring both safety and convenience for travelers. With preparations in place, the airport is poised to navigate the unique challenges presented by this momentous sporting event, affirming its dedication to providing a seamless experience for all passengers.