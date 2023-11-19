Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Officials strategize rescue ops as hope hangs on desperate efforts; check details

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: A high-ranking official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) recently assessed the relief operations at the site, highlighting the gravity and urgency of the situation at the Silkyara Tunnel on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.

A critical rescue operation is underway following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway on November 12. As efforts persist to save 40 trapped workers, various officials and teams are striving relentlessly to ensure their safe extraction from the calamity.

The ongoing rescue efforts entail innovative strategies, including plans to insert a 6-inch-diameter pipe for the supply of essential food and supplements to those stranded. A high-ranking official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) recently assessed the relief operations at the site, highlighting the gravity and urgency of the situation at the Silkyara Tunnel on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.

Scheduled for an on-site inspection, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will oversee the ongoing relief and rescue work at the Silkyara Tunnel. Joining him is Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, both arriving to assess and oversee the operation firsthand.

Efforts have escalated as officials strategize to drill a vertical hole from the hilltop, aiming to reach the 41 workers trapped within the collapsed tunnel. The situation remains critical, with limited access to provisions and communication for these workers, prompting a race against time.

Bhaskar Khulbe, an OSD in the Uttarakhand government and former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts. He emphasized the potential for positive outcomes within four to five days, expressing hope for quicker results if luck favors their endeavors.

Khulbe stressed the necessity for coordinated action among the teams involved in the Silkyara tunnel rescue, underlining the exploration of multiple options to secure the lives of those trapped inside.

The Silkyara tunnel, an integral part of the Char Dham all-weather road project under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), stands roughly 30 kilometers away from Uttarkashi. The collapse, occurring last Sunday around 5:30 am, has led to a prolonged period of uncertainty and anguish for the families of the trapped workers, intensifying with each passing hour.