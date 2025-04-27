Russia may soon ask Pakistan to extradite the mastermind behind the 2024 Crocus City Hall terror attack, which killed several civilians. The suspect, originally from Tajikistan, reportedly slipped into Pakistan after the assault.

The attacker, believed to be a native of Tajikistan, allegedly slipped into Pakistan from Afghanistan after the attack, evading capture. The attack, carried out by supporters of the Islamic State's Afghan branch, IS-Vilayat Khorasan, resulted in several unarmed civilians losing their lives in a shocking assault on the crowded venue.

The Crocus City Hall terror attack in March 2024 shocked Russia and the world, marking one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country in recent years. The attackers targeted civilians, causing widespread panic and drawing condemnation from governments around the globe.

The assailants, believed to be aligned with IS-Vilayat Khorasan, stormed the venue, killing several innocent people. The attack was carried out with ruthless precision, sending a strong message of terror. Russian authorities immediately launched a manhunt, but by the time they had identified the mastermind, he had allegedly crossed into Pakistan.

Reports now suggest that Pakistani authorities may have detained the suspected mastermind, and Russian officials are working to confirm the details. Sources close to the situation have indicated that Moscow might soon make an official request to Islamabad for his extradition, reports The Economic Times. Moscow had initially reached out to Afghanistan to apprehend the mastermind, but the suspect had already fled by the time Afghan forces attempted to capture him.

As tensions rise and more information emerges, the investigation into the Crocus City Hall attack remains ongoing, with Russian authorities pressing for justice. This development highlights the complex nature of global terrorism and the international cooperation needed to address such threats.

Crocus City Hall attack

145 people were killed in the attack on 22 March 2024 at a packed concert venue Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia. Police had said that more than 551 concertgoers were injured by the gunfire with some suffering burns injuries. On 28 March, Russia said a further 95 people were missing.

Islamic State (IS) group had claimed that it was behind the Crocus attack. The group even released a highly graphic footage. The video was verified by the BBC as genuine. It showed a gunman opening fire on several people.

President Putin condemned the massacre and called it barbaric terrorist act. He even repeated Russian security services' earlier suggestions that attackers tried to escape to Ukraine.