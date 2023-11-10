Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded

    The conflict in Gaza, initiated by an Israeli offensive following Hamas fighters crossing the border on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties, predominantly among civilians.

    Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip have claimed that an Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in the reported death of 13 people and numerous injuries. The Israeli military has not immediately responded to these assertions. Al-Shifa Hospital's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, stated that Israeli tanks fired on the hospital, escalating tensions in the region.

    On Thursday, Israel reported intense battles near the hospital, claiming to have eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed tunnels crucial to Hamas's military operations. The persistent accusation that Hamas uses hospitals, especially Al-Shifa, for military purposes has been a longstanding point of contention between the two sides, with Hamas officials and physicians consistently denying these allegations.

    The conflict in Gaza, initiated by an Israeli offensive following Hamas fighters crossing the border on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties, predominantly among civilians. Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas through a combination of aerial and ground assaults, leading to a considerable loss of life, including civilians and children.

    As violence continues, civilians seeking refuge at Al-Shifa Hospital face heightened fear and uncertainty. Witnesses have reported tanks encircling other hospitals in Gaza City, prompting hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee towards the territory's southern regions in recent weeks. The conflicting narratives from both sides add complexity to an accurate assessment of the situation on the ground.

