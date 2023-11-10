Canada boosts Air India security amid threats from Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

Pannun claims that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be closed on November 19, with its name changed on the same day as the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

In response to a threat video by Gurpatwant Pannun, the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Canada has ramped up security measures for Air India flights to and from its airports. Pannun's video, circulating on social media, explicitly warns against flying Air India after November 19, citing potential dangers to passengers' lives.

In the video message, Pannun calls for a global blockade of Air India starting November 19, asserting that the airline won't be allowed to operate. He urges Sikh people to refrain from traveling via Air India, emphasizing the risk to their lives.

Backing the Khalistan ideology, Pannun's vision includes renaming the airport to Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan airport upon the liberation of Punjab. He advocates for a 'Global blockade' of the airline from Vancouver to London.

In a statement, Pannun describes his stance as a call for a boycott rather than a direct threat. However, Canada's Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, emphasizes the government's serious consideration of any aviation threat, currently investigating the online threats closely with security partners.

Canada's federal police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, are actively investigating Pannun's video. India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, characterizes Pannun’s statement as having "serious criminal intent, punishable in all legal jurisdictions," urging Canada to acknowledge its severity.

The historical context of the Air India bombing in 1985 by Khalistani terrorist Kanishka, resulting in the loss of 329 lives, heightens concerns surrounding the current threat. The ongoing investigation holds implications for international aviation security and diplomatic relations.