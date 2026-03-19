Unidentified drones have triggered a high-stakes security scare in Washington, after being spotted hovering over a sensitive US Army base housing top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Unidentified drones have triggered a high-stakes security scare in Washington, after being spotted hovering over a sensitive US Army base housing top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Mysterious drones were spotted over Fort Lesley J. McNair, a strategically located base that houses senior military leadership. Officials revealed that multiple drones were detected on a single night within the past 10 days, prompting urgent security reviews and a high-level meeting at the White House to assess potential threats.

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This comes against a backdrop of escalating global tensions, as the United States and Israel carry out strikes on Iran. A senior administration official noted that the military has significantly intensified surveillance and preparedness amid fears of retaliatory actions.

Rubio and Hegseth's relocation being mulled

The drone activity has sparked enough alarm for officials to consider relocating Rubio and Hegseth from the base, though both leaders remain in place for now. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated, “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible.”

As fears mount, the US has issued global security alert for its diplomatic missions, while tightening protections across several domestic military installations. Bases such as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and MacDill Air Force Base have elevated their force protection level to “Charlie,” signaling credible intelligence of a potential threat.

At MacDill — home to United States Central Command, which oversees operations against Iran — tensions escalated further this week. A suspicious package triggered an FBI investigation, while a separate security incident forced a prolonged shelter-in-place order.

“To ensure the safety and security of our people and the mission, commanders adjust their installation’s security posture in accordance with local threat assessments,” an Air Force spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the State Department has ordered all US diplomatic posts worldwide to “immediately” review their security measures, citing “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects.”

Though Fort Lesley J. McNair sits close to the White House and Capitol Hill, its relatively limited security buffer compared to other bases has drawn renewed scrutiny. In recent years, it has increasingly housed top officials, including former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, amid growing safety concerns.

The drone scare also echoes a broader pattern. US officials have long warned of evolving aerial threats tied to geopolitical tensions, particularly after the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani during the US strike on Qasem Soleimani.

Security agencies previously encountered similar drone incidents during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, including close-range sightings during public appearances and motorcades. Officials had also warned Trump of credible assassination threats linked to Iran, though no direct evidence tied Tehran to attempted attacks.

Iran had also targeted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, prompting the Biden administration to extend their security protection, later withdrawn in 2025.