A massive fire at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial area, caused by an Iranian missile strike, has been contained with no casualties. It marks the second such attack in 12 hours, prompting Qatar to expel Iranian diplomats in response.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) informed that the massive fire that broke at Ras Laffen industrial area after a strike has been contained with no casualties being reported. In a post X, the MOI wrote, "Civil defence has fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries, with cooling and securing operations continuing at the sites, while the explosives unit affiliated with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) carries out its tasks in dealing with any hazardous parts."

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Iran Missile Strike Blamed for Blaze

Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second to take place in the last 12 hours at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan. "In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it stated.

US President Comments on Escalation

After the world's largest liquefaction facility located in Qatar was subjected to missile strikes by Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that Washington had no knowledge of the attack, claiming Israel for "acted out of anger", striking at Iran's South Pars Gas Field which resulted in retaliation from Tehran. In a sharply worded statement shared on Truth Social, the US President said, "Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit."

He said the US and Qatar were not aware of the attacks and stated that Israel would not target the South Pars Field unless Iran decides to attack Qatar again. He said that Washington would not be afraid of authorising destruction and violence on Tehran if Qatar's energy facilities are targeted again.

Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats

Meanwhile, Qatar has declared the military and security attaches at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, "persona non grata" and has requested that they leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday. (ANI)